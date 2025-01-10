Diplomatic, Academic leaders unite at MIUC to bridge Pakistan-Africa ties

Metropolitan International United College (MIUC) Hosts MIUC Dialogue Series 2.0: Pakistan and Africa: Unlocking Opportunities Through Trade, Culture & Collaboration

ISLAMABAD, JAN 10 /DNA/ – Roots International Education Group, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, successfully hosted the MIUC Dialogue Series 2.0 today. The event, titled “Pakistan and Africa: Unlocking Opportunities Through Trade, Culture & Collaboration,” brought together an esteemed panel of diplomats, policymakers, and scholars to discuss avenues for strengthening ties between Pakistan and African nations.

The dialogue featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, H.E. Jauhar Saleem (Ambassador, IRS), H.E. Sohail Mehmood (Ambassador, R), and H.E. Hamid Asghar Khan (Additional Foreign Secretary for Africa, MOFA). Joining them were ambassadors from African nations, including H.E. Mohamed Karmoune (Morocco), H.E. Titus M.J. Abu-Basutu (Zimbabwe), H.E. Hareriau Fatou (Rwanda), H.E. Sheikhnur Mohamed Hassan (Somalia), and H.E. Saima Syed (Pakistan’s Ambassador to Senegal). Other notable participants included Ms. Amna Khan (Director General, ISSRA), Mr. Sameh Ahmed (DHM, Egypt), and Mr. Brian Witbooi (Counsellor, South Africa).

Representatives from academic and strategic institutions added valuable insights, including Maj Gen (R) Raja Aftab Khan (Principal, CIPS, NUST), Brig Imran Ahmed Tahir (Director ME&A, Directorate DEPO), Col. Badar Munir (Deputy Director Africa, Joint Staff HQs), and Lt. Col (R) Faiz (ISI). Contributions from Dr. Sadia Sulaiman (Director, Area Study Center, QAU), Ms. Nadia Rauf (Deputy Director Africa, MOFA), and Ms. Ariba (Research Associate, ISSI) further enriched the discussion.

This engaging session explored trade, cultural exchange, and strategic partnerships, highlighting the shared potential for economic and cultural growth between Pakistan and Africa. The dialogue underscored Pakistan’s commitment to fostering collaboration and building bridges for mutual prosperity.

The ultimate goal of this initiative is to provide our students with valuable opportunities for learning and growth. By engaging with thought leaders, we aim to empower them with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in a globalized world. This dialogue and future initiatives will open doors for students, helping them become leaders who can shape a better future for themselves and their communities.