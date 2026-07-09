Diplomacy only path to peace: FO

ISLAMABAD, JUL 9 /DNA/ – Pakistan on Thursday expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions in the region, issuing a formal call for all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any actions that could further destabilize the already fragile security environment.

In an official statement, the Pakistani government emphasized that a renewed conflict would have devastating consequences for all stakeholders, stressing that “a renewed conflict is in no one’s interest.”

“We call upon all parties to refrain from any actions that may further undermine regional peace and stability,” the statement read, underscoring Islamabad’s growing anxiety over the recent uptick in hostilities near its borders.

The Foreign Office reiterated that there is “no alternative to continued engagement, dialogue, and diplomacy” in order to achieve the shared goal of lasting peace. Pakistani officials urged all sides to return to the negotiating table, warning that military posturing only increases the risk of miscalculation.

Central to Pakistan’s appeal was a firm reminder for all signatories to uphold their respective commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) . The government described the document as “an enduring foundation for understanding, mutual respect, and shared prosperity for the region and beyond.”

While the statement did not specify the exact nature of the current tensions, diplomatic sources suggest it is linked to recent cross-border skirmishes and heightened military alerts along key flashpoints. The Islamabad MoU, which was brokered with significant Pakistani mediation, has historically served as a framework for de-escalation and confidence-building measures between rival states.

Pakistan concluded its appeal by reiterating its readiness to continue playing a proactive role in facilitating dialogue. “Pakistan remains ready to continue playing its role in this regard,” the statement added, signaling that the country is prepared to host or mediate talks if called upon.

The appeal comes as international observers urge calm, with the United Nations and other global powers monitoring the situation closely. Analysts view Pakistan’s intervention as a critical diplomatic effort to prevent the current tensions from spiraling into a wider confrontation.