Digital ecosystem essential for ease of doing business: ICCI President

ISLAMABAD, MAY 11 /DNA/ – President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sardar Tahir Mehmood has said that the digitalization of Directorate General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) processes will play a vital role in improving transparency, efficiency, and ease of doing business in Pakistan. He expressed these views while delivering the closing address at the “Change Management Session on Digitalization of DGTO Processes” organized by Directorate General of Trade Organizations in collaboration with Pakistan Single Window.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood appreciated DGTO and PSW for taking a timely initiative towards institutional modernization and stakeholder facilitation. He particularly acknowledged the contributions of Adnan Khan, Director DGTO; Pir Shah Gul, Deputy Director DGTO; Rizwan Samad, Deputy Manager PSW; Muhammad Ahmad, Domain Officer PSW; Shah Zeb, Staff Business Analyst; and Noman Khan, Business Analyst PSW for conducting an informative and productive session.

The ICCI President said that the world economy was rapidly moving towards digitization, automation, and data-driven governance, adding that Pakistan must accelerate reforms to establish a modern and efficient business ecosystem. He observed that the digitalization of DGTO processes would help simplify regulatory procedures, reduce paperwork, improve communication, and enhance operational efficiency for trade organizations.

He appreciated the consultative approach adopted by Pakistan Single Window by involving Chambers of Commerce and Trade Associations during the development phase of the automated system. He remarked that reforms become more effective and sustainable when stakeholders and end users are actively engaged in the process.

Highlighting the importance of change management, Sardar Tahir Mehmood said that digitalization was not only about introducing technology but also about building confidence, enhancing technical capacity, and ensuring adaptability among stakeholders. He stressed the need for continuous awareness sessions, training workshops, and technical support mechanisms for smooth implementation.

The ICCI President emphasized the importance of developing a secure, integrated, and user-friendly digital platform capable of effectively addressing the practical needs of trade organizations across different regions of the country. He assured DGTO and PSW of ICCI’s full cooperation in making the reform initiative successful through strong public-private partnership and institutional collaboration.

Distinguished representatives of Chambers of Commerce, Trade Associations, and business organizations from different regions participated in the session physically and virtually through Zoom. Those present on the occasion included ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub, Vice President Muhammad Irfan Chaudhry, President Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ms. Samina Fazal, Executive Members Waseem Chaudhry, Raja Naveed Satti, Aftab Gujjar, former Senior Vice President Khalid Chaudhry, Chairman ICCI ASEAN Committee Chaudhry Mohammad Ali and others.

Earlier, Secretary General Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ghulam Murtaza, in his welcome address, highlighted the Chamber’s continuous efforts for promoting ease of doing business through effective advocacy and strong liaison between the government and the private sector. He also efficiently moderated the session and facilitated productive interaction among the participants.=DNA

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