Digital economy growth reflects talent of Pakistani youth: Sardar Tahir Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, MAY 24 /DNA/ – President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Tahir Mehmood, has said that Pakistan’s digital economy is rapidly transforming into a powerful force that is shaping the future of business, innovation, entrepreneurship and communication in the country. He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of “Creator’s Con Pakistan – Islamabad Chapter 2.0” organized by ICCI in collaboration with Redots Club Pakistan. He appreciated the overwhelming participation of digital creators, entrepreneurs, IT experts, AI professionals, crypto community members, startups and industry leaders.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood said that Creator’s Con Pakistan has emerged as one of the fastest-growing creator economy conference platforms in Pakistan, successfully bringing together the country’s most active digital professionals, innovators and entrepreneurs under one roof for meaningful networking, collaboration and knowledge sharing. He stated that such platforms are creating real opportunities for career growth, business expansion, partnerships and future innovation rather than remaining limited to theoretical discussions.

Addressing the participants, he said Pakistan is currently passing through a crucial phase of digital transformation and emphasized that if the youth are provided with proper direction, modern technology, professional training and entrepreneurial opportunities, Pakistan can become a strong digital economy in the region. He added that today’s young generation is not merely searching for jobs but is actively creating new business models, digital markets and innovative ideas, which is an encouraging sign for the country’s future.

The ICCI President highlighted the importance of collaboration within the creators, AI, crypto, technology and entrepreneurship ecosystem, stating that such cooperation-driven environments are essential for accelerating innovation and enabling Pakistan to compete confidently at the global level.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood highly appreciated the efforts of Ismail Blogger, Founder and CEO of Redots Club Pakistan, for conceptualizing and organizing the impactful initiative. He also acknowledged the valuable contributions of Dr. Mohammad Usman, Convener ICCI Software Development Committee, and Aizaz Mohammad, Convener ICCI IT, Telecom and Computer Hardware Committee, for their excellent coordination and dedicated efforts in making the conference successful.

Reaffirming ICCI’s commitment towards the promotion of Pakistan’s IT sector, startups and digital entrepreneurship, Sardar Tahir Mehmood said that the Chamber will continue supporting platforms that empower youth and strengthen the national economy through innovation and technology. He thanked all speakers, guests, sponsors, media representatives and participants for making the conference productive and memorable and expressed confidence that Pakistan’s talented youth would continue to illuminate the country’s name globally through creativity, innovation and technological excellence.

ICCI Vice President Irfan Chaudhry also appreciated the organizers for hosting such an impactful event. He also made mention of the Chamber’s milestones on the subject by reaffirming that the Chamber will continue to patronize such significant gatherings.

On this occasion ICCI Executive Member Waseem Chaudhry and a large number of ICCI members were also present.