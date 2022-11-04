DIG Safe City assures to improve vigilance in markets and industrial areas

Islamabad, NOV 4: /DNA/ – Rommel Akram, Deputy Inspector General Safe City Islamabad Police said that the vigilance for the business community would be further improved by connecting cameras installed in commercial areas and markets with the Safe City Project to ensure high vigilance and improved security in the city. He said this while addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Rommel Akram said that the installation of more cameras would increase the coverage of key locations and help improve law and order situation in the city. He said that the safe city project regulates the different domains of the security of the city by installing security cameras at different designated locations to ensure the 24/7 surveillance of the city. He said that there are many facial recognition security cameras installed at different hotspot points of the city. He said that an Eagle Squad has been established to ensure continuous patrolling in the city. He said that community policing would be encouraged to increase participation of the community for public safety initiatives. He said that Islamabad Police is promoting the traffic and safe city education in schools to raise the awareness about the traffic rules and safety of citizens. He further said that the Islamabad Police intends to promote the student policing to control the menace of drugs among the young generation and counter its handlers and suppliers in the city.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry appreciated the efforts of DIG Safe City for connecting the cameras with the safety city project as it would improve the security situation in business areas. He said that the police patrolling in markets and industrial areas should be increased to curb the incidents of thefts, mobile snatching and other crimes in business areas and the city. He said that the security situation in the Kahuta Industrial Area is not satisfactory due to which the women entrepreneurs are feeling insecure and stressed that the police patrolling in that industrial area should be increased. He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with Islamabad Police to make the Capital a crime free city.

Faad Waheed Senior Vice President, Azhar ul Islam Zafar Vice President ICCI, Zafar Bakhtawari, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Saif ur Rehman Khan, Ch. Javed Iqbal, Sheikh Muhammad Ejaz, Maqsood Tabish, Ch. Muhammad Ali, Akhtar Hussain, Dr. Muhammad Usman, Khalid Chaudhry, Shaukat Hayat and others also spoke at the occasion and highlighted various police related issues of their markets that needed the close attention of Islamabad Police for redress.