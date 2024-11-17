Did COP 29, like COP 27 & COP 28, conclude with speeches, meetings, & unfulfilled commitments from influential countries?

Mumtaz Ahmed Bhatti

The 29th Conference of the Parties (COP 29) concluded with yet another set of promises, echoing the outcomes of COP 27 and COP 28. While the annual COP summits provide a unique platform for indigenous communities and under-resourced nations to address global leaders directly, their outcomes remain marred by the inaction and unfulfilled commitments of developed nations. These summits are vital opportunities to bridge the gap between policy and action, but without substantial contributions from the largest emitters, the fight against climate change remains largely rhetorical.

Since its inception, the COP summits have been pivotal in bringing together nations to discuss and coordinate efforts to address climate change. These gatherings offer a rare platform where marginalized voices—such as indigenous populations and representatives of under-resourced nations—can engage directly with global superpowers. For these communities, COP is a critical space to highlight the disproportionate impact of climate change on their lives and advocate for equitable solutions.The effectiveness of COP lies in the implementation of its resolutions, and therein lies its greatest weakness. Many developed countries, which hold the lion’s share of responsibility for historical and ongoing emissions, have failed to translate their commitments into tangible action.

Instead, these summits often end in vague promises, leaving under-resourced nations to bear the brunt of climate impacts.The lack of urgency among developed nations to fulfill their climate-related financial commitments is a recurring theme at COP. At COP 27 and COP 28, significant pledges were made to support climate adaptation and mitigation in vulnerable countries.These promises remain largely unmet, underscoring a troubling pattern of insensitivity and inaction.For instance, the Green Climate Fund (GCF), established to assist developing nations, has consistently fallen short of its financial targets. While billions of dollars have been pledged, actual disbursements are delayed or significantly lower than promised.

This financial shortfall severely hampers the ability of under-resourced nations to invest in critical areas such as renewable energy, disaster resilience, and sustainable agriculture.Pakistan serves as a case study in resilience despite limited resources. Despite facing severe climate-induced challenges, including devastating floods in recent years, the country’s forestry departments have demonstrated exemplary performance. Pakistan’s success with initiatives like Upscaling Green Pakistan Program UGPP offers a blueprint for sustainable development.Such efforts require international support to scale and sustain their impact.

Climate change is no longer a distant threat—it is a present reality with dire consequences. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), one of the gravest effects of climate change is its potential to displace millions of people. In 2022 alone, approximately 32.6 million individuals were displaced within their own countries due to natural disasters, including floods, storms, and droughts. These figures highlight the growing crisis of climate-induced migration, which disproportionately affects vulnerable populations.Looking ahead, the World Bank estimates that by 2050, 216 million people could be internally displaced due to climate change. This massive displacement will strain social, economic, and political systems, particularly in under-resourced nations. Developed countries, despite being major contributors to global warming, often remain insulated from the worst impacts.This illusion of safety is fleeting—climate change knows no borders and will ultimately affect all nations indiscriminately.

Financial support is a cornerstone of effective climate action. Developed countries, as the primary contributors to global warming, have a moral and practical obligation to assist vulnerable nations in adapting to and mitigating climate impacts. Yet, the small amounts of funds pledged by these nations stand in stark contrast to the magnitude of the crisis.Adequate funding can enable under-resourced nations to invest in renewable energy infrastructure, build resilience to natural disasters, and implement sustainable development practices. Without this support, these countries are left to fend for themselves, often at great human and economic cost. It is imperative that developed nations disburse the promised funds promptly and ensure their effective utilization. limited resources, Pakistan has emerged as an example of effective climate action.

The country’s forestry departments have made remarkable strides in increasing forest cover and promoting sustainable practices. Initiatives like Upscaling Green Pakistan Program UGPP not only mitigate climate impacts but also create jobs, enhance biodiversity, and contribute to carbon sequestration.

Pakistan’s efforts demonstrate that meaningful action is possible even in resource-constrained settings.The fight against climate change demands collective action and accountability. All countries, irrespective of their economic status, must show seriousness and commitment to addressing this existential threat. This includes honoring financial commitments, implementing ambitious emissions reduction targets, and supporting vulnerable nations in their adaptation efforts.Developed countries, in particular, must recognize their historical responsibility and lead by example. This includes transitioning to clean energy, investing in sustainable technologies, and providing the necessary financial and technical assistance to under-resourced nations. Without such leadership, the goals of the Paris Agreement and other international climate frameworks will remain out of reach.COP 29, like its predecessors, ended with promises rather than decisive action. While the summit provides a crucial platform for dialogue and collaboration, its impact is limited by the inaction of developed nations. The urgency of the climate crisis demands immediate and sustained action, particularly from the largest emitters.

The consequences of inaction are stark—millions displaced, ecosystems destroyed, and livelihoods lost. However, there is hope in the form of initiatives like Pakistan’s reforestation efforts, which demonstrate the potential for resilience and innovation in the face of adversity. To realize this potential on a global scale, all nations must come together with a shared sense of purpose and accountability. Climate change is a universal threat, and only through collective action can we secure a sustainable future for all.