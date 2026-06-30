DICE Forum, Bulgaria Embassy donate books to Mashal School

ISLAMABAD, JUN 30 /DNA/ – The DICE Forum, in collaboration with the Embassy of Bulgaria, donated a collection of books to Mashal School under its KITAB Project, reaffirming a shared commitment to promoting literacy and expanding access to quality education.

The ceremony was attended by H.E. Ms. Irena Gancheva, Ambassador of Bulgaria to Pakistan, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, Mr. Malik Sohail, Chairman Coordination, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Chairperson of The DICE Forum Ms. Aliya Agha, President of Mashal School Ms. Fauzia Asim, educators, students.

Welcoming the guests, Aliya Agha, Chairperson of The DICE Forum, said the event was not merely about donating books but about investing in human potential. She said education remains one of the most effective tools for breaking the cycle of poverty and that books continue to play an irreplaceable role particularly at a time when digital distractions are shortening attention spans. “Books are the only way to save the brains of our youth.”

She said the donation by the Embassy of Bulgaria represented an investment in Pakistan’s youth and reflected the power of cultural diplomacy and friendship between the two countries. Expressing gratitude to Ambassador Irena Gancheva, she appreciated the Embassy’s continued support for educational initiatives that directly benefit children and communities.

Highlighting the work of The DICE Forum, Ms. Agha said the organisation promotes diplomacy, inclusion, climate action and education through practical community initiatives. She explained that the KITAB Project seeks to establish and strengthen school and community libraries, improve access to quality education.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Malik Sohail, Chairman Coordination, FPCCI, praised The DICE Forum for translating policy ideas into practical action through the KITAB Project. He commended the leadership of Aliya Agha in promoting education as a pillar of sustainable development and thanked the Embassy of Bulgaria for supporting knowledge-sharing initiatives in Pakistan.

He stressed the importance of partnerships among the public sector, private sector and civil society. Referring to the role of the business community, he said the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry would encourage businesses across the country to support educational initiatives by donating books, sponsoring libraries and investing in learning spaces as part of their corporate social responsibility.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Irena Gancheva emphasised that books remain a timeless source of knowledge and personal growth despite rapid technological advances. She said education and access to reading materials empower young people to become informed, responsible and compassionate citizens. The Ambassador expressed her pleasure in supporting the KITAB Project, describing it as a meaningful initiative that strengthens educational opportunities while deepening the friendship between Bulgaria and Pakistan.

The president of Mashal school, Ms Fauzia Asim made the closing speech and expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Bulgaria and The DICE Forum for the generous donation. She said the books would significantly enrich the school’s library and provide students with greater opportunities to read, learn and explore new ideas. She also appreciated the collaborative efforts of the Embassy, The DICE Forum and FPCCI in supporting educational development.

The event concluded with the formal presentation of books to the Mashal School library and an interaction between guests and students. Participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to expanding access to books and strengthening libraries as centres of learning across Pakistan.

The KITAB Project, an initiative of The DICE Forum, continues to work with schools, development partners and the private sector to establish and strengthen libraries, for better learning outcomes and retention of students.