Diamond jubilee Independence Day Celebrations held at Pakistan Embassy in Belgium

Brussels, AUG 14: The Independence Day of Pakistan was observed with patriotic zeal and spirit in a graceful ceremony at the Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels today.

The national flag of the country was hoisted by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan at the Chancery building.

The special messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion. The Pakistani leadership in their separate messages paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices of Pakistan’s founding forefathers. They reaffirmed their commitment to make tireless efforts to realize the vision of the founding fathers.

In his message on the occasion, Ambassador Khan stressed the importance of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, Mohammad Ali Jinnah and poet-philosopher, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who envisaged Pakistan to be a progressive, moderate and democratic country.

Underscoring the importance of the role of Overseas Pakistanis, the Ambassador urged the Pakistani community living in Belgium and Luxembourg to make a firm resolve to undertake all possible efforts for the development and prosperity of the country.

On the Occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Independence, Ambassador Khan also unveiled the special commemorative postage stamp issued by the Belgium Post (B Post). The stamp bears the special logo of 75th diamond jubilee of Pakistan alongwith the flags of the two countries. The stamp also contains inscription “75th Independence Day of Pakistan” in English, French and Flemish languages. The stamp is issued in three categories with regular, priority and International delivery options.

As part of these celebrations, a photo exhibition was also arranged to introduce Pakistan’s tourism and cultural potential. A fancy dress show of children wearing traditional Pakistani dresses was also organized to mark the diamond Jubilee of Independence, which was highly appreciated by the participants.

A wide segment of the Pakistani community living in Belgium and Luxembourg including women and children participated in the celebrations.