Saturday, February 8, 2025
Dialogue only way to address national problems: Haideri

| February 8, 2025
MULTAN, Feb 08 (APP): Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said on Saturday that dialogue between political parties was the best way to address the country’s problems.

In a press conference, he said that meaningful dialogue was vital to resolve economic challenges and issues associated with peace, law and order. He expressed concern on abduction of citizens by robbers of the “Kacha” area. He added that the JUI-F would continue to support innocent people of Ghaza. To a query, he criticised the PECA and said that the Constitution allows freedom of expression to all citizens. He also wished unity among all religious parties.

