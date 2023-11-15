Diabetes hack: How many figs a day can you eat to keep high blood sugar at bay?

Indulging in the sweet pleasures of life while managing diabetes might seem challenging, but incorporating Anjeer, also known as figs, into your daily diet could be a natural and nutritious solution.

Figs offer a sweet taste coupled with a host of health benefits, making them a suitable option for those seeking better blood sugar regulation.

Why include this dry fruit?

Dry fruits have a high concentration of nutrients like vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fibre and natural sugars like sucrose or fructose, which makes them sweet.

However, not all dry fruits are good for people suffering from diabetes as they may have a high glycemic index and may contain a high amount of sugar, which may lead to sudden spikes, but Anjeer or figs make for a healthy alternative to sugar.

Moreover, anjeer is loaded with essential nutrients like protein, magnesium, iron, folate, and vitamins C, K, and A to name a few.

Here are a few ways in which anjeer may potentially contribute to regulating sugar levels:

High fibre

Anjeer is rich in dietary fibre, including soluble fibre. Soluble fibre can slow down the digestion and absorption of sugars, which may help in managing blood sugar levels. It can also improve insulin sensitivity. Moreover, it helps in keeping you satiated for a long time.

Low glycemic index

Foods with a low glycemic index (GI) are believed to have a smaller impact on blood sugar levels. Anjeer has a relatively low glycemic index, which means it releases glucose into the bloodstream at a slower rate compared to high-GI foods. Anjeer has a GI of 51, which makes it good for diabetes management when consumed in moderation.

Natural sugars

Anjeer contains natural sugars, which are accompanied by fibre, vitamins, and minerals. The combination of fibre and other nutrients may help in moderating the impact of sugar on blood glucose levels. Apart from that, a blend or syrup of this dry fruit can be used as a natural sweetener in making desserts and sweets.

Reduces inflammation

Anjeer is a good source of antioxidants, which can have protective effects on cells, including beta cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. Antioxidants may also help reduce inflammation, which is linked to insulin resistance.