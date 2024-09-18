DHA-CDA long standing matter resolved

ISLAMABAD, SEP 18 (DNA) — The long standing matter regarding handing over of 729 plots by the Defense Housing Authority (DHA) to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has amicably been resolved. The DHA has already issued allotment letters of 729 plots in favour of CDA.

Capital Development Authority has now decided to offer 729 residential plots to general public and Overseas Pakistanis, said a press release. This was decided in a meeting held at CDA headquarters chaired by the Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was attended by all board members and senior officers of the authority.

The meeting discussed the successful resolution of a long-standing issue between CDA and DHA concerning the allotment of 729 plots. The matter had been lingering and remained unresolved since 2007-2008, when CDA had handed over 2,412 kanals and five marlas of land to DHA under an agreement.

According to the original terms, CDA was to receive 729 plots against that land but the agreement could not materialize for years. Under a fresh agreement, DHA has now handed over the 729 plots to CDA.

During the meeting, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that the issue has been unresolved for over 15 years through proactive efforts and positive approach which has enabled the authority to secure these plots finally, which are worth billions of rupees. This is a major achievement for CDA as it demonstrates the resolve to protect the authority’s interests and its assets.

These 729 plots will now be offered to the general public and overseas Pakistanis which will not only generate substantial revenue for the CDA but also open doors for new development and investment opportunities in Islamabad.

The revenue generated through these plots will be utilized on the projects that will directly benefit the people of Islamabad. Chairman Randhawa ensured that the funds generated will be utilized for the uplift of the city’s infrastructure, enhancing public services, and driving the overall uplift of the capital.

Chairman Randhawa lauded the efforts of all those involved in the resolution of the long standing issue. The resolution of this issue represents a significant milestone in the history of CDA. —DNA