DGSE to host Marka-e-Haq & Independence Day walk with special students

ISLAMABAD, AUG 17 /DNA/ – The Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE), under the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, is set to celebrate Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day with the participation of students with disabilities.

To mark the occasion, a Road Show/Walk will be organized on Monday, 18th August 2025 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, starting from the National Library and Resource Centre, F-7 Markaz (behind Caltex Petrol Pump old Shell Pump) and culminating at Jinnah Super Market, F-7, Islamabad.

The event will be graced by Ms. Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State, Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, as the Chief Guest. Parliamentarians, officials from various ministries, NGOs, INGOs, and people from different walks of life are also expected to join the walk in solidarity.

The purpose of this Road Show/Walk is to celebrate Pakistan’s historical victory, pay tribute to the Armed Forces, and highlight the rights and achievements of persons with disabilities.

All media outlets (electronic & print) are cordially invited to cover this significant event and support the cause of inclusivity and empowerment for persons with disabilities.