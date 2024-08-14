DGSE hosts Independence Day function showcasing talents of special education students

ISLAMABAD, AUG 14 /DNA/ – The Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE) hosted a lively and inspiring function on the eve of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day, showcasing the talents and patriotism of students from various special education centers. The event, held with great enthusiasm, was graced by the presence of Syed JunaidAkhlaq, Senior Joint Secretary for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, who served as the chief guest.

The program featured a variety of performances, including passionate speeches on independence, beautifully choreographed tableaus, and spirited renditions of national songs. The enthusiasm and energy of the students brought a festive atmosphere to the celebration, reflecting their deep love for the country.

Ms. Fehmida Hassan, Country Director of Christian Blind Mission (CBM), and Sheikh AzharSajjad, Director General of DGSE, were among the distinguished guests in attendance. They, along with the chief guest, distributed school uniforms to the differently-abled students, further highlighting the importance of inclusivity and support for these children.

In his remarks, Syed JunaidAkhlaq commended the students for their outstanding performances and honored them as the true chief guests of the ceremony. He remarked, “This country is a gift and blessing from Allah. Our beloved country has faced challenges since its inception, which can only be overcome by adopting the principles given by Quaid-e-AzamMuhammad Ali Jinnah: unity, faith, and strength.” He emphasized that by adhering to these principles in daily life, Pakistan can overcome poverty, unemployment, and terrorism. He also stated that the spirit of patriotism and love for the country is just as strong among differently-abled persons as it is among others, and they have an equal role in the prosperity and progress of the nation. He called for continued support and encouragement for these students, recognizing their potential to contribute meaningfully to society.

Sheikh AzharSajjad, Director General of DGSE, expressed his gratitude to all participants and attendees in his welcoming address. He lauded the performances of the children, acknowledging their hard work and dedication, and extended his appreciation to the audience for their presence and support. He noted, “Today is a significant day as independence is a crucial milestone in the history of nations. We must thank Allah for blessing us with an independent country to live in.” He further urged that “our life and death should be for our country” and praised the differently-abled individuals who consistently strive for the progress and well-being of Pakistan.

The event concluded on a high note, with the audience applauding the vibrant and heartfelt performances. The DGSE’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for differently-abled children was evident throughout the program, making it a memorable celebration of Pakistan’s independence.