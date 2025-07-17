DGPR Irum Tanweer Felicitated by PID staff on Umrah performance

By Nazir Siyal

KARACHI: Director General Public Relations (DGPR) of PID Karachi, Mrs. Irum Tanweer, was warmly welcomed and felicitated by officers of the Press Information Department (PID) and Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) upon her return from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah.

During a reception at the PID office, Mrs. Tanweer was presented with a bouquet by the staff, who congratulated her on completing the spiritual journey and extended heartfelt wishes of Umrah Mubarak.

Mrs. Tanweer expressed gratitude and shared sacred gifts (Tabarrukat) from Saudi Arabia, including dates and Ab-e-Zamzam, with the officers. She mentioned that she prayed for the well-being of all PID officers during her time in the holy land and emphasized the spiritual transformation experienced during Umrah.

Highlighting the blessings of such a journey, she noted that returning pilgrims are often expected to reflect elevated piety and spiritual closeness to Allah, which she personally experienced.

During her stay in Jeddah, Mrs. Tanweer also met with Mr. Muhammad Irfan, Press Counsellor at the Consulate General of Pakistan. Mr. Irfan appreciated the facilities provided by the Saudi government to Umrah and Hajj pilgrims.

The welcome event was attended by senior PID and DEMP officers including Director Tahir Nawaz, Director Mohammad Khalid Mairaj Abbasi, Deputy Directors Nouman Ahmed, Shazim Akhter, and Maqbool Sandheelo.

Notable journalists and senior media figures such as Nazir Siyal, Qurban Ali Khushik, A. Hameed Soomro, Fayaz Hussain, Mazhar Ali, and G.M. Khokhar also extended their congratulations and blessings on the occasion.