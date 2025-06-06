DG NAB Rawalpindi visits Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce

RAWALPINDI, JUN 6: /DNA/ – Director General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, Waqar Ahmad Chauhan, visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and delivered a keynote address during an awareness session with the business community.

The session was chaired by RCCI President Usman Shaukat, alongside Group Leader Sohail Altaf. Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, former presidents, executive committee members, and a large number of chamber members were also present on the occasion.

In his address, DG NAB Waqar Ahmad Chauhan stated that the core mission of NAB is to eradicate corruption through awareness and prevention measures. He emphasized that NAB, established under the National Accountability Ordinance, is a premier anti-corruption institution mandated to investigate, take legal action, and prevent corrupt practices across all sectors, including public institutions, private schemes, national entities, housing schemes, and public office holders. The goal is to ensure transparency, accountability, and good governance.

He announced the establishment of NAB Business Facilitation Centers to provide a supportive and conducive environment for the business community. During the Q&A session, he highlighted that in addition to online complaint registration, NAB now offers the facility to submit online statements as well.

DG NAB also shared that the Bureau has successfully recovered embezzled funds in several fraudulent housing schemes. Measures are being implemented to curb blackmailing and false complaints. Investigations have been initiated and offices sealed in multiple cases involving influential individuals. He also noted a rise in rental income fraud and said that NAB is working in collaboration with the Islamic Ideology Council. Regarding plea bargains, he clarified that such agreements are court-approved and governed by legal procedures.

DG NAB welcomed RCCI’s suggestions to eliminate corruption and enhance institutional efficiency.

In his welcome address, RCCI President Usman Shaukat thanked DG NAB for his visit, stating that the session aimed to raise awareness about NAB’s role, promote joint efforts to combat corruption and blackmailing, and propose practical steps for enhancing departmental capacity. He announced that RCCI will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NAB.