DG NAB Multan to hold open court on Nov 4

MULTAN, Nov 01 (DNA):In compliance with the directives of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed, the Director General NAB Multan will hold an open court (Khuli Katchery) on November 4, 2026, to listen to public grievances.

According to a spokesperson on Sunday, the open court will be held from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the NAB Multan office, located on Multan Public School Road, opposite Royal Orchard Housing Society.

Members of the general public have been informed that complainants can appear directly before the Director General NAB Multan to submit their complaints regarding corruption, misuse of authority, and corrupt practices under the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Citizens seeking further details or wishing to submit complaints can contact NAB Multan via landline numbers 061-111-622-622, 061-9201838, or through email at [email protected].