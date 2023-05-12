DG ISPR rules out martial law

Says nobody has resigned from service

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Director General ISPR Maj General Ch. Sharif has ruled out any possibility of imposition of martial law adding Pakistan Army under the able leadership of its Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir strictly believes of strengthening of the democratic process.

While responding to rumous regarding resignations of some of the high ranking officers, the DG ISPR made it clear that nobody had resigned nor anybody was asked to do so. Therefore all rumours and news circulating were baseless and misleading.

He further said that Pakistan Army was united under the leadership of COAS Asim Munir.