DG ISPR presents ‘irrefutable’ evidence of Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, APR 29: Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry presented on Tuesday “irrefutable” evidence of Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan, days after New Delhi accused Islamabad of the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

At the start of the presser, the ISPR DG said the press briefing was being held today to give local as well as foreign media details regarding “one particular situation” regarding the ongoing situation.

“India is involved in state-sponsored cross-border terrorism against Pakistan,” Lt Gen Chaudhry categorically stated.

“It has been seven days since the Pahalgam attack, yet not a single shred of evidence has been provided to substantiate the baseless allegations levelled against Pakistan,” he added.

The DG ISPR said that India has been found operating terror networks inside Pakistan, wherein explosives, IEDs, and other lethal materials are being supplied to terrorists with the intent to target not only security forces but also innocent civilians.

“This irrefutable evidence is just one small component of the broader pattern of state-sponsored terrorism being orchestrated by India,” he added.

New Delhi linked Islamabad to the attack without offering any evidence and took a flurry of punitive measures to downgrade ties, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, revoking visas of Pakistanis, and closing Wagah-Attari border crossing among others.

Pakistan, in response, ordered the expulsion of Indian diplomats and military advisers, cancelling visas for Indian nationals, with the exception of Sikh pilgrims, and closing the main border crossing from its side.

Islamabad also denies its involvement in the attack and offered to take part in a credible and transparent investigation.

With Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warning that the escalation could escalate into an “all-out war”, the United Nations has urged Pakistan and India to show “maximum restraint” to ensure that the situation and the developments do not deteriorate any further.

A day earlier, The New York Times reported that India is actively seeking global backing, not to calm the situation, but to strengthen its justification for potential military action.

Despite limited concrete evidence tying Pakistan directly to the attack, the prospect of a volatile confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours is becoming increasingly concerning, the publication said.

‘Irrefutable evidence’

Giving details about India-sponsored terrorism today, Lt Gen Chaudhry said on April 25, a terror suspect trained in India was apprehended near the Jhelum bus terminal. Security forces recovered 2.5 kilograms of explosive material from the Jhelum bus stand during the operation.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Majeed, was arrested near Jhelum and was found in possession of an Indian drone recovered from his residence. Additionally, Rs1 million in cash was also seized from his home, he added.

Forensic analysis of the suspect’s mobile phone revealed communication with contacts in India, including direct conversations with an Indian Subedar named Sukhwinder.

The DG ISPR elaborated that India is actively supplying explosives to terrorists for attacks on both civilians and security personnel inside Pakistan.

He further revealed that intercepted communications revealed that four Indian Army officers were involved in terrorism-related coordination. These officers include Major Sandeep Verma, Subedar Sukhwinder, Havaldar Amit, and one sepoy, as per the ISPR chief.

According to the DG ISPR, Indian handlers were instructing terrorists to “cause civilian casualties in Pakistan” and to “carry out attacks so the world perceives Pakistan as a hub of terrorism”.

He added that the handlers even sent videos explaining how to make bombs.

The chief military spokesperson stated that Major Sandeep admitted to orchestrating terrorism from “Balochistan to Lahore”. On November 22, Subedar Sukhwinder guided Abdul Majeed to a location near Head Marala to retrieve an IED and a damaged drone.

On November 30, Majeed planted the IED on a military vehicle in Jalalpur Jattan, resulting in four martyrdoms. Following the completion of the task, he received Rs656,000.

On March 18, Major Sukhwinder provided the location of another IED near Kotli. The next day, schoolchildren spotted a suspicious bag in the area. An army unit responded and recovered a bomb from the site.

After the bomb was recovered in Kotli, Indian media falsely claimed that five bombs were discovered in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which DG ISPR called blatant propaganda.

On April 22, 2025, Sukhwinder delivered another IED near Nadalah. The next day, he instructed Majeed to carry out a bomb attack at a local bus stand, the ISPR chief added.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Army shot down an Indian quadcopter drone near the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.