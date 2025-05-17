DG ISPR hails Iran’s efforts to de-escalate tensions in South Asia

RAWALPINDI, MAY 17: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has appreciated Iran’s efforts and support for de-escalating tensions in South Asia.

The latest escalation in the decades-old Pakistan-India rivalry began on May 7 when at least 31 civilians were martyred in an unprovoked Indian attack. In retaliation, Pakistan downed six IAF fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones.

During an exclusive interview with IRNA, the DG ISPR said “We are pleased with all the efforts of the international community and brotherly countries, especially Iran, which played a role in reducing tensions.”

Without naming any outlawed group operating in the border areas of Pakistan and Iran, the military spokesperson continued, “We should be aware that there are forces in the region who, with the help of external factors, are seeking to create misunderstanding and confusion among brotherly countries in the region and want to create a rift between friends and brothers.”

He emphasised that Iran and Pakistan enjoy historical and brotherly relations and always stand by each other in all challenges and trials.

The DG IPR further said that Pakistan and Iran are two neighbouring and friendly countries that are in contact with each other on many issues and fields.

“Pakistan is eager and pursues that the borders of the two countries are the borders of peace and friendship and we look forward to it,” he added.

Referring to the important position of the two countries in the region, the military’s spokesperson said that Islamabad and Tehran were cooperating with each other for lasting peace and stability in the region.