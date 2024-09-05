DG ISPR assures law takes its course in military accountability

RAWALPINDI, SEPT 5: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry has said the law takes its own course if a person from the Pakistan Army “works for personal gain or promotes a specific agenda”.

He made these comments in light of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid arrest by the army and inquiry over allegations of land grabbing and snatching valuables from the owner of a private housing society.

“A petition was filed against Gen (retd) Faiz in the Top City case and a high-level court inquiry was ordered in April 2024,” the army’s top spokesperson told reporters during a press briefing held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Lt Gen Chaudhry said action will be taken against whoever is involved no matter what position or status they hold. However, he added that who is court-martialed has the right to present evidence and to appeal.

The ISPR’s director-general also stressed that the military is a national army which has no political agenda, adding that the Pakistan Army believes in the process of self-accountability.

“Pakistan Army is neither against nor in favour of any political party,” highlighted the Lt Gen, stressing there will be no compromise on national security.

He added that the army’s accountability system is comprehensive and transparent and it works on concrete evidence not on allegations.

Security forces carried over 32,000 IBOs

Speaking about the security situation of the country, the military spokesperson said the security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) carried out 32,173 IBOs against terrorists and their facilitators across the country in the first eight months of the ongoing year — of which 4,021 were carried out in the last one month.

Meanwhile, at least 90 Khawarij were sent to hell in the past 30 days in these IBOs, he said, adding that the army and LEAs have cleared an area of ​​46,000 square kilometres from terrorists.

“There is no area where terrorists are active,” he told the reporters.

Underscoring the ongoing efforts against terrorism, Lt Gen Chaudhry said that around 130 IBOs are carried out on a daily basis by the Pakistan Army, intelligence agencies, police and LEAs.

Revealing the number of martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to defend the motherland in the last eight months, DG ISPR said that 193 officers and soldiers embraced martyrdom in the counter-terrorism operations.

Commenting on the recent unrest in Balochistan, the military’s spokesperson recalled the attacks carried out by militants on the night between August 25 and 26 in the province.

“We know that there is a sense of deprivation in Balochistan [….] The perpetrators of terrorism have nothing to do with Islam or Balochistan,” Lt Gen Chaudhry said.

Balochistan unrest

Addressing the militants carrying out terrorist attacks in Balochistan along with those on whose behest they are being carried out, he gave a clear message that they will be dealt with iron hands.

Noting that the war against terrorism was being fought with an integrated strategy, the military’s spokesperson ruled out the presence of any no-go areas in the country.

He also called for strengthening the country’s criminal justice system.

Highlighting the achievements against the militants, he revealed that the army along with the LEAs has cleared an area spanning 46,000 square kilometres from terrorists.

The DG ISPR also addressed the spike in terror incidents since the Afghan Taliban-led administration came to power in Kabul, saying those attempting to create discord between the two brotherly nations are “living in an imaginary world”.