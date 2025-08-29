Development projects to ease long-standing civic issues: Sheikh Aftab

Qazi Shoaib Khan / DNA

ATTOCK: Member National Assembly and Member Supreme Judicial Commission Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, along with Brigadier Adnan Rasheed, CEO Cantonment Board Attock, inaugurated several projects for the repair and upgradation of streets and drainage lines in Saddar Cantt, Attock.

On the occasion, Vice Chairman Cantt Board Shakeel Bangash, PML-N leader Sheikh Ajmal Mahmood, and a large number of local notables were also present.

Speaking to residents, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed said that the ongoing development works would significantly improve civic facilities and ease long-standing problems faced by the people of the area.