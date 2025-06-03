Devcom launches World Environment Day with Pakistan awards and conference

ISLAMABAD, JUN 3 /DNA/ – To kick off the World Environment Day celebrations, Devcom-Pakistan hosted the Pakistan Environmental Awards and Conference of Best Practices 2025 under the theme “Beyond Plastic Waste – Navigating Climate and Environmental Risks.” The event, a passion-driven, non-commercial initiative led by Devcom-Pakistan and DTN gathered leading voices in environmental policy, science, conservation, and sustainable development.

World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5 since 1973 under the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), is the largest global platform for environmental awareness. This year, the global celebration is being hosted by the Republic of Korea with a focus on ending plastic pollution — a major threat to climate goals, ocean health, biodiversity, and human wellbeing.

The Devcom-Pakistan and partners’ event set the tone for an inspiring and action-oriented day. Among the dignitaries that showed up included Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Pak-China Institute and former Federal Minister for Information and Culture, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Also present were Dr. Sebastian Paust, Counsellor & Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy in Islamabad; Vice Admiral (Retd.) Ahmed Saeed, President of the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA); Dr. Zaigham Abbas, Director of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA); Abu Zafar Sadiq, President Alpine Club of Pakistan, Dr. Mehar Nigar, and Munir Ahmed, Founder & Executive Director of Devcom-Pakistan and the driving force behind this unique initiative.

Federal Minister for Board of Investment (BOI) delivered an impactful speech and praised the awards initiative as a step toward recognizing and motivating sustainability efforts in the country. He said: “Beating plastic pollution is not just an environmental necessity — it is a national imperative. We must adopt a zero-tolerance approach toward single-use plastics, promote sustainable alternatives, and strengthen policy enforcement. Our future generations deserve a cleaner, greener Pakistan, and that future starts with the choices we make today.”

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said: “To truly attract future-forward investment, Pakistan must integrate sustainability into its economic framework. Tackling plastic pollution is not just an environmental imperative — it’s a strategic opportunity to promote green industries, circular economy models, and responsible business practices that appeal to global investors seeking climate-conscious partners.”

Munir Ahmed, in his welcome address, reflected on his journey as Pakistan’s first designated environmental reporter with The News International in 1991. He highlighted the country’s early efforts in mainstreaming the National Conservation Strategy, the launch of Devcom-Pakistan in 2005, and the Pakistan Mountain Festival the same year. Mr. Ahmed is also credited with initiating the mainstreaming of climate change in Pakistan in May 2007 and remains a central figure in national and international environmental advocacy. He said: “Plastic pollution is a ticking time bomb for our environment and public health. To defuse it, we must go beyond awareness and embrace practical solutions like waste segregation at source and integrated resource cycling. These are not just waste management practices — they are essential pillars of a circular economy that reduces pollution, conserves resources, and fosters sustainable livelihoods. Real change begins with informed choices and collective action. Business leadership today means being accountable to both the market and the planet.”

In his keynote remarks, Dr. Zaigham Abbas said: “The corporate sector in Pakistan must acknowledge its outsized role in fueling plastic pollution through unchecked consumerism and single-use packaging. It’s time for companies to shift from profit-only mindsets to purpose-driven models that prioritize sustainable packaging, responsible consumption, and post-consumer waste recovery.”

Dr. Sebastian Paust, representing Germany, emphasized Germany’s global leadership in climate action, sustainability, and green innovation. He reiterated Germany’s commitment to supporting Pakistan through development cooperation and knowledge-sharing on climate resilience.

Other guest speakers included Dr. Mehar Nigar, Assistant Professor at the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Air University, Islamabad, Abu Zafar Sadiq, President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, while Vice Admiral (Retd.) Ahmed Saeed highlighted the pressing issue of marine pollution and the need for stronger regulation and enforcement in Pakistan’s maritime zones, Dr. Rabia Nausheen, DD (Env) Punjab EPA, Muhammad Ali Naseer, GM Sustainability Capital Smart City, Kashaf Akhtar, Ecoplanter Startup CEO.

The conference culminated in the presentation of the Pakistan Environmental Awards 2025, recognizing excellence in sustainability, conservation, renewable energy, environmental journalism, and community-led green innovation. The award winners included SinoHydro Dasu-Mansehra Power Transmission Line, for integrating sustainability and biodiversity preservation into Pakistan’s first 765kV transmission line project. Capital Smart City, for setting benchmarks in urban sustainability, water recycling, and renewable energy integration. Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), for its pioneering ESG reporting, environmental compliance, hazardous waste treatment, and carbon footprint assessment initiatives. Environmental Conservation in Property Award was presented to Best Western Premier Hotel Islamabad for eco-friendly practices including green roofing, energy efficiency, and paperless operations.

Environmental Conservation Awards (Individuals) recognized the green champions including Rina Saeed Khan, for her transformative voluntary leadership as Chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board. Sana Raja, for her outstanding wildlife rescue efforts, including the rehabilitation of endangered species such as pangolins and dancing bears. Teacher Usman, for his community-driven rainwater harvesting initiative, building over 770 ponds and promoting water conservation in mosques. Muhammad Irshad Ramay, an environmental engineer who established a cleaner production center in Pakistan promoting sustainability and resource efficiency. Riffat Ara Baig, for engaging over 5,000 students in environmental art, awareness campaigns, and cleanup drives since 1996. Silvia Shamoon, for her decade-long work in improving slum environments through tree plantation, waste segregation, and youth empowerment. Special Mentions were made for Dr. Mehar Nigar for her “Saaf Muhalla Saaf Pakistan” initiative. Kashaf Akhtar for launching a startup that recycles single-use plastics into eco-friendly planters and tiles.

Environmental Journalism Awards were presented to Jamal Shahid (Daily Dawn), Ali Jabir Malik (APP), Afshan S. Khan (The News), Zubair Qureshi (Pakistan Observer), Aamir Shahzad (Abb Takk News TV), and Zulfiqar Baig (Express Tribune). Certificates of Appreciation for Environmental Journalism were awarded to over 30 journalists for their commitment to environmental reporting.