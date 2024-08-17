Detrimental impact of recent internet disruptions

Isha Shahzad

I am writing to express my opinion and deepest concern regarding the Internet Disruptions and Their Detrimental Impact on Pakistan’s Digital Infrastructure. The issue of recurring internet slowdowns and connectivity issues is related to the testing of a firewall to filter out obscene and unwanted content. However, this issue is being escalated because the internet slowdown is damaging the global reputation of Pakistan. It is tainting the reputation and clientele rate of online business setups and freelancers.

The Internet is the backbone of digital infrastructure and communication in this globalized digital era. The digital economy is a crucial factor in the GDP of Pakistan, contributing around $3.5 billion annually, and relies on hassle-free internet access. There are around 111 million internet users and 189 million active cellular connections in Pakistan. The recent internet shutdown and connectivity issues created a lot of obstacles for online businesses as they faced significant financial loss and damage to their reputation.

Freelancers who rely on platforms like Fiverr and Upwork will have a decrease in their client ratio because of connectivity issues. The notification of Fiverr regarding the unavailability of Pakistani freelancers on its platform for global users highlights the necessity of having a reliable internet connection. These internet and connectivity issues are very problematic as they pose a threat to the confidence of clients and drive the business away. If these issues persist, the IT sector and digital economy will face huge financial losses because it will impact IT exports and online startups. The orders and businesses will shift to countries that have stable and secure internet connections.

National security and cyber security concerns are undoubtedly important, but this approach caused a lot of damage to the digital economy and infrastructure of the country. The government should implement only targeted security measures to tackle the threats without putting the entire network at stake. Transparent online connectivity governance is a necessity to avoid any unnecessary shutdown or connectivity issues in the future because ensuring stable internet connectivity is vital for Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and innovation.

Student of UMT, Lahore