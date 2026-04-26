by Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

It has been nearly a quarter of a century since I first made Islamabad my home, a city whose measured calm and ordered avenues often conceal the quiet struggles of those who dwell within it. I still recall a remark made to me in 2004 by my Additional Secretary in the National Assembly, Tariq Shafiq, who observed with a mixture of candour and concern that securing official accommodation in Islamabad was no ordinary undertaking; rather, it was a trial that could test one’s patience, endurance, and at times even one’s very survival. In those days, such words seemed almost an exaggeration, yet experience has a way of lending gravity to what once appeared overstated.

By the grace of Almighty Allah, and through the benevolence of my benefactor Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and the then Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali, I was fortunate enough to be allotted official residence in one of the most distinguished sectors of the capital. Gratitude for such blessings is not merely a matter of courtesy but an obligation of the heart, for in a city where many continue to strive for a secure roof over their heads, such fortune cannot be taken lightly.

It was during one of my conversations with a neighbour that I was struck by a simple yet profound remark. With a sigh that carried both relief and reflection, he said, “May Allah bless my father, who had the foresight to purchase a house in times when prices were modest, for today it would have been beyond my means to build one here.” In that moment, his words transcended the confines of personal circumstance and seemed to echo a larger truth—one that extends beyond the streets of Islamabad to the very narrative of Pakistan itself.

Nations, much like individuals, are shaped by decisions made in moments that may not immediately reveal their full significance. Pakistan, too, was once faced with such a moment. In times that could be described as comparatively favourable, it undertook the monumental step of acquiring nuclear capability, thereby becoming the first Islamic state to do so. That decision, fraught with challenges and international pressures, has since defined the strategic posture of the country in ways that cannot be overstated.

Those who contributed to this achievement—scientists, policymakers, and leaders alike—rendered a service of such magnitude that it defies repayment. The nation owes them a debt of gratitude that can only be acknowledged through remembrance and respect. It was this very capability that stood as a pillar of strength during the events of May 2025, when Pakistan demonstrated a resolve that left an indelible mark on the regional balance of power. The outcome was not merely a military or strategic success; it was a restoration of confidence, a reaffirmation of national will.

Yet, strength invites scrutiny, and capability often becomes the focus of suspicion. Pakistan’s strategic assets have, over the years, attracted the attention of adversaries both near and distant, giving rise to various designs aimed at undermining them. In the face of such challenges, however, the unity of Pakistan’s civil and military leadership, coupled with the unwavering spirit of its people, has remained steadfast. There exists a collective resolve that this capability, once attained, shall be defended at all costs.

It is worth recalling that while this strength existed in earlier times, it was not always accompanied by the confidence required to assert it on the global stage. There lingered an air of hesitation, even an apologetic tone in international engagements. The recent past, however, has witnessed a transformation. Courage has replaced caution, and clarity of purpose has supplanted uncertainty. In standing firm against adversity, Pakistan has not only regained its stature but has also earned the trust of the international community.

Perhaps the most striking manifestation of this renewed confidence is Pakistan’s emerging role as a mediator in complex international matters, including efforts to bridge differences between the United States and Iran. Such a role would once have seemed improbable, if not altogether inconceivable. Yet, it is precisely this evolution that underscores the principle that nations, like individuals, command respect when they learn to carry themselves with dignity and self-assurance.

Greatness is seldom bestowed; it is achieved through decisions that require both vision and courage. Pakistan’s journey in recent years reflects an understanding of this truth. By the grace and mercy of Allah, it has undertaken steps that have elevated its standing and redefined its place in the world.

In the broader context, the question of strategic capability is not unique to Pakistan. Iran, too, as a sovereign nation, seeks to secure its future in a world where power dynamics are often dictated by strength rather than sentiment. The resistance it faces is shaped as much by geopolitical considerations as by the unease that accompanies the rise of any Muslim state in strategic domains. Critics argue that such capability could threaten regional peace, yet history offers a perspective that is both sobering and instructive.

The only nation to have ever employed atomic weapons in warfare remains the United States, and that too in circumstances that continue to evoke moral and historical debate. It is reasonable to suggest that had Japan possessed similar capability at the time, such an act might never have occurred. This paradox—where the possession of power deters its use—lies at the heart of modern strategic thinking.

At the same time, the global landscape presents its own contradictions. The United States extends security guarantees to various nations, particularly in the Gulf, often at considerable financial cost to those it protects. Whether these arrangements have consistently fulfilled their intended purpose is a question that merits reflection, especially for those who rely upon them.

In the final analysis, the lesson is neither obscure nor complex. Security, dignity, and independence are intertwined, and nations must ultimately take responsibility for their own defence. Just as my neighbour’s father secured a future for his family through timely foresight, so too must nations act with prudence and resolve when opportunities arise. For in the calculus of history, it is often the decisions made in moments of possibility that determine the fortunes of generations to come.