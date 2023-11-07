Detailed scenario of Pakistan’s qualification for World Cup semi-final

Qualification Scenario:

If NZ beat SL by 50 runs, Pakistan will have to beat England by 180 runs.

If NZ beat SL by 1 run, Pakistan will have to beat England by 131 runs.

If SL beat NZ, Pakistan will just have to beat England and they will qualify.

If SL vs NZ is washed out due to rain, Pakistan will just have to beat England to qualify.

Matches schedule

November 9 — New Zealand vs Sri Lanka @ M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India.

November 10 — Afghanistan vs South Africa @ Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India.

November 11 — Pakistan vs England @ Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India.