Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar orders probe into foreign office attestation fraud

Ansar M Bhatti



ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has taken serious notice of media reports alleging billions of rupees worth of fraud in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ attestation branch. The reports suggested irregularities in the system responsible for issuing apostilles and document verifications, raising concerns about transparency and accountability in a process that directly affects citizens and businesses.

In response, the Deputy Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to establish a formal inquiry. A three‑member committee has now been constituted to investigate the attestation system and identify loopholes that may have enabled malpractice. The committee comprises Federal Secretary Petroleum, Law and Finance.

According to the official notification, the committee will be led by Secretary Petroleum Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh as convener. The other members include Secretary Law Raja Naeem Akbar and Special Secretary Finance Qamar Sarwar Abbasi. The committee has been tasked with conducting a thorough review of the attestation procedures, examining financial records, and recommending reforms to prevent future irregularities.

The move comes after widespread media coverage highlighted alleged corruption in the attestation branch, where applicants reportedly faced exploitation and unauthorized charges. The allegations suggested that fraudulent practices had been ongoing for years, potentially amounting to billions of rupees in losses. The Prime Minister’s swift action reflects his government’s stated commitment to accountability and institutional reform.

Officials within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have acknowledged the seriousness of the matter, noting that document attestation is a critical service for Pakistanis seeking employment, education, or business opportunities abroad. Any compromise in this system undermines public trust and damages the country’s international credibility. The inquiry committee is expected to submit its findings within a stipulated timeframe, after which further action will be taken against those found responsible.

Political observers believe the probe will serve as a litmus test for the government’s anti‑corruption drive. Transparency advocates have welcomed the decision, urging the committee to ensure that its recommendations lead to structural reforms rather than temporary fixes. Civil society groups have also called for digitization of the attestation process to minimize human involvement and reduce opportunities for graft.

The Prime Minister’s directive underscores the importance of safeguarding public institutions from malpractice. As the inquiry proceeds, citizens will be watching closely to see whether accountability is enforced and whether long‑standing issues in the Foreign Office’s attestation system are finally resolved.