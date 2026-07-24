Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar joins SCO counterparts at Cholpon-Ata meeting

CHOLPON-ATA, July 24 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 participated alongside heads of delegation from Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states in a joint painting ceremony held on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

The ceremony, steeped in diplomatic symbolism, saw the top diplomats collaboratively paint a shared canvas featuring interlocking tree branches. The artwork was designed to represent the collective vision of the SCO member states, with each branch symbolizing the mutual aspirations for lasting peace, enduring friendship, robust cooperation, and shared collective prosperity among the member nations.

The event served as a vibrant prelude to the formal discussions, underscoring the bloc’s commitment to fostering a spirit of unity and multilateralism. By blending their artistic strokes, the foreign ministers highlighted the interconnected fate of the SCO members and their dedication to nurturing growth and stability across the vast Eurasian region.

Senator Dar’s participation reaffirms Pakistan’s active role in the SCO’s agenda, promoting dialogue and collaboration on key regional and global issues. The joint painting will be retained as a memento of the meeting, signifying the common goals that bind the member states together.