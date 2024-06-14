Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar addresses RCCI Members Night 2024

RAWALPINDI, JUN 14 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has organized an event for its members, titled Members Night 2024. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar was the Chief Guest on the Occasion.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in his address said that he will share the feedback and suggestions of RCCI with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and also will talk to the Finance Minister to take recommendations from the business community. He also recalled his meetings and consultations with chambers on business issues and policy decisions during the Nawaz Sharif Government as Finance Minister . Ishaq Dar said that the business community has always accepted challenges and shown resilience in difficult times. Pakistan has a bright future and now I have only one agenda to put it on the economic path through economic diplomacy.

He further added that the current interest rate is not feasible for economic growth; it has now come down along with inflation. The Government has set the target to bring the interest rate and inflation to single digit. He assured the business community that the Government is putting all efforts to restore economic activities in Pakistan. He urged the traders to focus on industrial and agricultural growth to enhance exports which is the only way forward.

Speakers Including President RCCI Saqib Rafiq Group Leader RCCI Sohail Altaf and Chairman of the event Usman Shaukat addressed the huge gathering of members at Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad and highlighted the issues being faced by business community, taxation measures and new initiatives announced in the budget 2024, etc.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq in his speech said that by keeping the tradition of the past, RCCI’s Members’ Night was held in the honor of its members. The major purpose of the event was to discuss the way forward, networking, connectivity and meet and greet with members to strengthen the bond.

Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, Former Presidents, Executive Committee, key dignitaries including ambassadors, Government officials, Office Bearers from Islamabad, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Jamal Nasir, Zumrad Khan, large number of RCCI members, among others, were present on the occasion.