Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister’s Meeting with the Minister of International Department of the Communist Party of China

ISLAMABAD, MAY 20 (DNA):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, met today with the Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), Liu Jianchao.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed regional situation following the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and stressed adherence to the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and international law for maintaining regional peace and stability.

Appreciating China’s support to Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful neighbourhood while affirming its right and capability to defend its territory and people.

The DPM/FM underlined the need for the international community to take note of India’s unilateral and illegal decision to place the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance. He stressed that the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, remains vital for lasting peace in South Asia.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister appreciated IDCPC’s instrumental role in facilitating exchanges between the CPC and political parties of Pakistan.

In view of the 74th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties being celebrated on 21 May 2025, both sides underlined the unique nature of the Pakistan-China friendship and agreed to continue endeavouring for passing it on to the younger generation of the two countries.