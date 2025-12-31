Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister to visit China

ISLAMABAD, DEC 31 /DNA/: At the invitation of Mr. Wang Yi, Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Foreign Affairs of China, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will undertake an official visit to China to co-chair the 7th Round of the Pakistan–China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, scheduled to be held in Beijing on 4 January 2026.

The Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue represents the highest consultative mechanism between Pakistan and China. It provides a structured platform for both sides to review the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

During the Dialogue, the two Foreign Ministers will announce a series of initiatives and commemorative activities to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China in 2026. These activities will highlight the enduring friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

The visit forms an important part of the regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China and reflects their shared determination to broaden and deepen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership. It will also reaffirm their mutual commitment to regional peace, stability, and sustainable development.