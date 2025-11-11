Deputy President Malaysian Senate calls on Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP/DNA): Deputy President of the Malaysian Senate, Datuk Nur Jazlan bin Tan Sri Mohamed, who is in Islamabad to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference Tuesday called on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House.

Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy cordial and longstanding relations rooted in mutual trust, respect and shared values, said a news release.

He emphasized that stronger parliamentary cooperation would further consolidate bilateral relations and open new avenues for institutional engagement.

The Speaker extended an invitation to his Malaysian counterpart to undertake an official visit to Pakistan.

Highlighting the vast potential for collaboration between the two countries, he said that Pakistan and Malaysia could greatly benefit from enhanced cooperation in education, tourism, halal food and palm oil sectors.

He underscored the importance of promoting people-to-people contacts and trade linkages, terming them essential for strengthening bilateral ties.

The Speaker also said that the Gwadar Port has the potential to serve as a regional hub for connectivity and economic cooperation, offering mutual benefits to both nations.

Ayaz Sadiq expressed concern over the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the growing menace of fake news and misinformation on social media platforms.

He called for a coordinated global approach to address these emerging challenges and curb negative propaganda.

Ayaz Sadiq also emphasized the need for unity and harmony within the Muslim Ummah, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to play its due role in safeguarding the collective interests of the Islamic world and promoting inter-Muslim solidarity.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s desire to strengthen ties with Malaysia, the Speaker expressed confidence that both countries would continue to deepen parliamentary and economic cooperation in the years ahead.

Datuk Nur Jazlan bin Tan Sri Mohamed appreciated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s address at the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference, acknowledging that it effectively highlighted Pakistan’s democratic resolve and commitment to regional peace and stability.