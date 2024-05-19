Deputy PM, Saudi FM discuss robust bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, MAY 19 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone discussion today with Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The two Leaders discussed the robust bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, exploring various avenues for further strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors. This dialogue underscored the profound and enduring partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

They reviewed preparations for the visit of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud to Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar underlined that people of Pakistan are eagerly looking forward to the visit of His Royal Highness at a mutually agreed date.

The Ministers also discussed the grave situation in Gaza and other pressing regional and global developments of mutual concern. The two sides reaffirmed dedication to fostering peace and stability in the region through collaborative efforts and dialogue.