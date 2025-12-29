Deputy PM reaffirms Pakistan’s support for One-China policy to envoy

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 received Ambassador Mr. Jiang Zaidong of the People’s Republic of China this afternoon. Ambassador Jiang conveyed Season’s Greetings and best wishes for new year to DPM/FM on behalf of FM Wang Yi. While reciprocating New Year’s greetings, DPM/FM appreciated China’s strong support for Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national development.

DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm support for China on all core issues including the adherence to the One-China Principle. He reiterated that Pakistan recognizes the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate government representing all China, with Taiwan being an inalienable part of China.

Both sides reviewed the overall state of bilateral relations and agreed that their All-Weather Strategic Partnership remains a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and an anchor for regional peace and security.