Deputy PM lauds services of Ambassador Hamad Alzaabi

DNA

Islamabad – August 22, 2025: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar received a farewell call from the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi,. The meeting marked the conclusion of the Ambassador’s diplomatic tenure in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Senator Dar expressed his sincere appreciation for Ambassador Al-Zaabi’s dedicated efforts and significant contributions to strengthening the fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE. The Foreign Minister acknowledged the envoy’s role in enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, and people-to-people contacts.

Senator Dar expressed his hope that the close and cordial cooperation between the two brotherly nations would continue to deepen in the future. He conveyed his best wishes for Ambassador Al-Zaabi’s success in his future assignments.

The UAE Ambassador thanked the Government of Pakistan for its steadfast support during his term, reaffirming his commitment to the enduring partnership between the two countries. The meeting underscored the mutual desire to further solidify the strategic partnership and multifaceted relationship shared by Pakistan and the UAE.