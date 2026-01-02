Deputy PM lauds Khaleda Zia’s public service, lasting legacy

ISLAMABAD, JAN 2 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar expressed profound sorrow today upon learning of the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

In an official message of condolence, Senator Dar conveyed the deepest sympathies of the people and Government of Pakistan to the Government and people of Bangladesh, and to Begum Zia’s family and political supporters.

“Begum Khaleda Zia devoted her life to public service and to the welfare of her nation,” stated the Foreign Minister. “Her resilience and leadership during challenging times have left a lasting legacy. She will be remembered with respect by all who value service to country and people.”

The message highlighted her significant role in Bangladesh’s political landscape, acknowledging her tenure as the country’s first female Prime Minister and her enduring influence as a major political figure.

Senator Dar emphasized the bonds of shared history and culture between Pakistan and Bangladesh. “At this difficult moment, the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh. We share your grief and pray that you find strength and comfort in the memories of her service and the legacy she leaves behind,” he said.

The statement concludes Pakistan’s official condolences, reflecting a gesture of diplomatic respect and shared mourning for a prominent regional leader.