Deputy PM/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar performs Umrah

JEDDAH, JAN 11 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar performed Umrah in Makkah Mukaramma today, following his participation in the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah.

During the sacred pilgrimage, Senator Dar offered special prayers for the progress, stability, and prosperity of Pakistan and its people. He also prayed for the peace and unity of the entire Muslim Ummah, seeking their collective wellbeing.

The spiritual visit underscores the personal and national significance of Islamic solidarity, coming immediately after high-level diplomatic consultations at the OIC forum focused on addressing pressing challenges facing the Muslim world.

The Deputy Prime Minister is expected to return to Pakistan following the completion of his official and religious engagements in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.