Deputy PM emphasizes regional peace to US Chargé d’Affaires

ISLAMABAD, MAR 16 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar emphasized the urgent need for regional peace and stability during a meeting with Acting U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Zachary Harkenrider in Islamabad.

According to an official statement, the meeting focused on strengthening Pakistan-U.S. bilateral relations and reviewing ongoing regional developments.

During the discussions, the Deputy Prime Minister underscored the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement between the two countries. He highlighted the necessity of promoting peace and stability in the region, calling for collaborative efforts to address common challenges.

The Acting U.S. Chargé d’Affaires reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to a productive partnership with Pakistan.