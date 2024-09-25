Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Deputy PM emphasizes expert advisory committee for Pakistan sovereign wealth fund

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 25 (DNA) – Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar today chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Transfer of OGDCL Shares with the Privatization Commission. Participants included the Minister for EAD, Chairman SECP, and senior government officials.

The Committee discussed the transfer of OGDCL shares to the Sovereign Wealth Fund and measures for early operationalization of the Fund. The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the Advisory Committee envisaged under the Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund Act 2023, shall consist of leading experts in finance, economics or other relevant fields to achieve the objectives under the Act.

