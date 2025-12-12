Deputy PM Dar to present views on regional stability at UAE Forum

ISLAMABAD, DEC 12 /DNA/ – The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, will participate in the 16th Sir Bani Yas Forum in the United Arab Emirates from 12 to 14 December 2025, at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates.

The Sir Bani Yas Forum is a high-level annual gathering that brings together senior statesmen, policymakers, and global experts to deliberate on key regional and international issues, including peace, security, and economic cooperation.

During the Forum, the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister will engage with international leaders and experts on matters related to regional stability, sustainable development, and the expansion of economic partnerships. He will also present Pakistan’s perspectives on promoting dialogue, addressing regional challenges, and fostering enhanced opportunities for economic cooperation.