Deputy PM Dar to attend ARF meeting in Kuala Lumpur on July 11

ISLAMABAD, JUL 9 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will lead the Pakistan delegation at the 32nd Ministerial Meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), being held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 11 July 2025. The meeting will be attended by the Foreign Ministers and representatives of the 27 ARF member countries, along with the Secretary-General of ASEAN.

At the ARF Ministerial Meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will participate in discussions on political and security issues affecting the Asia-Pacific region, with a focus on promoting peace, stability, and mutual cooperation through dialogue.

During his visit to Kuala Lumpur, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will also meet with his Malaysian counterpart as well as other visiting Foreign Ministers and representatives. He will also engage with the Pakistani community in Kuala Lumpur.

Established in 1994, the ARF serves as a key platform for multilateral dialogue and consultations on regional peace and security issues. Pakistan has been an active member of the ARF since joining the Forum in 2004 and continues to contribute constructively to its activities and initiatives.