Deputy PM Dar set to visit China tomorrow amid Pakistan-India tensions

ISLAMABAD, MAY 18: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will undertake an official visit to China tomorrow (Monday) amid “evolving regional situation in South Asia” in the aftermath of Pakistan-India military clashes.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Sunday, the deputy premier would undertake a two-day visit to Beijing from May 19 to May 21 on the invitation of the Chinse Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“During the visit, Dar will hold in-depth discussions with Wang Yi on the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability,” an FO spokesperson said.

The two sides will also review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

“The visit forms part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. It also underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to further strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership,” it was further added.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is set to arrive in China on May 20 to join the trilateral meeting.

During the recent escalation with India, China voiced its support for Pakistan with Chinese ambassador reaffirming the “enduring and time-tested friendship between China and Pakistan”, describing the relationship as one of “ironclad brothers” who have always supported each other in challenging times.

Pakistan armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos”, and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

The strikes, described by officials as “precise and proportionate”, were carried out in response to India’s continued aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) and within Pakistan’s territory, which New Delhi claimed were aimed at “terrorist targets”.

Pakistan downed six Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war, provoked by India, ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

According to ISPR, a total of 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the recent military confrontation.

The military confrontation between the two countries was triggered by last month’s attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.