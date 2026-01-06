Deputy PM Dar, Myanmar FM agree to maintain close communication

ISLAMABAD, JAN 6 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Myanmar, U Than Swe, on Tuesday.

During the call, the two foreign ministers reviewed the current state of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Myanmar. They discussed avenues to strengthen mutual cooperation and exchanged views on issues of common interest.

Both sides agreed to maintain close communication and continue their engagement on shared matters, including key regional developments.

The conversation reflects Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic outreach to Southeast Asian nations and underscores its commitment to fostering constructive and sustained dialogue with regional partners.

No further details regarding specific agreements or regional issues were disclosed in the official readout issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.