Deputy PM Dar meets Swiss envoy to boost bilateral trade
ISLAMABAD, AUG 20 /DNA/ – Pakistan’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Marghoob Butt, paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
DPM/FM emphasized the importance of further strengthening Pakistan-Switzerland relations and enhancing bilateral cooperation across diverse areas, including trade, investment, and business-to-business engagemen
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