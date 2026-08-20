Thursday, August 20, 2026
Main Menu

Deputy PM Dar meets Swiss envoy to boost bilateral trade

| August 20, 2026
Deputy PM Dar meets Swiss envoy to boost bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, AUG 20 /DNA/ – Pakistan’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Marghoob Butt, paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

DPM/FM emphasized the importance of further strengthening Pakistan-Switzerland relations and enhancing bilateral cooperation across diverse areas, including trade, investment, and business-to-business engagemen

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Deputy PM Dar meets Swiss envoy to boost bilateral trade

Deputy PM Dar meets Swiss envoy to boost bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, AUG 20 /DNA/ – Pakistan’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Marghoob Butt, paid a courtesy callRead More

Pakistan’s progress closely linked to universities strength: Chairman Senate

Pakistan’s progress closely linked to universities strength: Chairman Senate

DNA Islamabad, Aug 20: Chairman Senate of Pakistan Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has stated thatRead More

Comments are Closed