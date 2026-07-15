Deputy PM Dar departs tomorrow for landmark Shanghai AI visit

ISLAMABAD, JUL 15 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will embark on a two-day official visit to Shanghai, China, from July 16-17, 2026, to participate in the signing ceremony establishing the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO), the Foreign Office announced today. At the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Dar will lead a Pakistani delegation to the historic event, where he will sign the WAICO Agreement on behalf of Pakistan as a Founding Member. The ceremony coincides with the opening of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) and the High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance.

During his visit, the Deputy Prime Minister will sign the WAICO founding agreement as Pakistan becomes an inaugural member, attend the WAIC 2026 Opening Ceremony, participate in the High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, hold a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and conduct sideline meetings with other participating foreign ministers.

In his addresses, Dar is expected to articulate Pakistan’s perspective on strengthening international cooperation in artificial intelligence, with particular emphasis on the priorities and development needs of the Global South. The Deputy Prime Minister will underscore the critical importance of bridging the global AI divide between developed and developing nations, promoting equitable access to AI technologies and infrastructure, enhancing capacity-building initiatives for emerging economies, and ensuring AI benefits contribute to sustainable development and shared prosperity.

Pakistan’s participation as a founding member of WAICO represents a significant diplomatic achievement, positioning the country at the forefront of global AI governance discussions. The move aligns with Pakistan’s digital transformation goals and its commitment to leveraging emerging technologies for socioeconomic development. The visit underscores the enduring strength of Pakistan-China bilateral relations, with the sideline meeting between Dar and Wang Yi expected to review the full spectrum of cooperative ties between the two strategic partners. The delegation comprises senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant technical departments.