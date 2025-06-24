Deputy PM Dar confers high civilian award to UAE’s Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi

ISLAMABAD, JUN 24 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presented the award of Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam, to Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) today in Abu Dhabi.

The Government of Pakistan conferred the award of Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam upon H.E. Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi in acknowledgment of his exceptional contributions to the promotion of Pakistan-UAE cooperation. Senator Dar presented the award on behalf of the President of Pakistan.