Deputy PM Dar, Azeri FM discuss bilateral and regional ties
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 10 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar today spoke with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov.
The two leaders discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest and followed up on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.
They also reviewed recent regional & international developments, and reaffirmed the commitment to further deepen multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.
Related News
Uzbekistan doubles weekly flights to Islamabad to boost ties
ISLAMABAD/TASHKENT, SEPT 10 /DNA/ – Uzbekistan and Pakistan continue to strengthen their friendly relations andRead More
Auditor General of Pakistan pays farewell call on President
ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):Auditor General of Pakistan, Muhammad Ajmal Gondal Wednesday paid a farewell callRead More
Comments are Closed