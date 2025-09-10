Deputy PM Dar, Azeri FM discuss bilateral and regional ties

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 10 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar today spoke with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov.

The two leaders discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest and followed up on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

They also reviewed recent regional & international developments, and reaffirmed the commitment to further deepen multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.