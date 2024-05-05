Deputy PM Dar, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister discuss opportunities for mutual economic growth

BANJUL, MAY 5 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, on the sidelines of the 15th OIC Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul, the Gambia.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and resolved to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy and people-to-people contacts. They also noted the importance of deepening dialogue and engagement especially at political level.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar congratulated Azerbaijan on winning the bid to host COP 29 in the city of Baku in November 2024 and expressed Pakistan’s interest in enhanced cooperation and experience sharing in combating climate change. He also appreciated Azerbaijan’s firm and principled position on the just cause of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).