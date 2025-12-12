Deputy PM Dar arrives in UAE for high-level Bani Yas Forum
ABU DHABI, DEC 12 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 arrived in Abu Dhabi, from where he will depart for Bani Yas to attend the 16th Bani Yas Forum (12–14 December 2025).
He was received at the airport by the UAE Royal Protocol representative and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Shafqat Ali Khan @ShafqatAmbPak & senior officials.
