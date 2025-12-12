Friday, December 12, 2025
Main Menu

Deputy PM Dar arrives in UAE for high-level Bani Yas Forum

| December 12, 2025
Deputy PM Dar arrives in UAE for high-level Bani Yas Forum

ABU DHABI, DEC 12 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 arrived in Abu Dhabi, from where he will depart for Bani Yas to attend the 16th Bani Yas Forum (12–14 December 2025).

He was received at the airport by the UAE Royal Protocol representative and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Shafqat Ali Khan @ShafqatAmbPak & senior officials.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Ministers condemn Israeli storming of UNRWA's east Jerusalem headquarters

Ministers condemn Israeli storming of UNRWA’s east Jerusalem headquarters

ISLAMABAD, DEC 12 /DNA/ – The Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, theRead More

Deputy PM Dar arrives in UAE for high-level Bani Yas Forum

Deputy PM Dar arrives in UAE for high-level Bani Yas Forum

ABU DHABI, DEC 12 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50Read More

Comments are Closed