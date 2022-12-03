Deputy Head of Mission of Japan inaugurates ‘Haiku Poetry Art Illustrations Exhibition’

ISLAMABAD, DEC 3 /DNA/ – ITO Takeshi, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan inaugurated the opening ceremony of the Haiku Poetry Art Illustrations Exhibition jointly organized by the Embassy of Japan and Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association held at COMSATS University Islamabad, Abbottabad Campus on 30th November 2022.

Mr. ITO greatly commended the efforts of the students and other artists participating in the exhibition for their artwork. “Art, literature or poetry are the significant bridge that help us understand different culture” he mentioned. While joining a tour of exhibition and campus, interacting with students and professors on this occasion, he expressed his gratitude to the students and faculty of COMSATS especially Dr. Amjad Hassan, MAAP Vice Chairman, KP Chapter, for their collaboration in organizing this beautiful exhibition.

This exhibition in Abbottabad marked another celebration on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan as well as the 50th anniversary since the establishment of PJCA Islamabad.