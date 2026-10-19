Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir inaugurates DC Business Facilitation Desk at RCCI

DNA

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd.) Nadeem Nasir visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and inaugurated the DC Business Facilitation Desk to address business community concerns and facilitate business operations.

President RCCI Nosherwan Khalil Khan, Patron-in-Chief Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Waseem Aslam, Vice President Ikram Abbasi, former presidents, and members of the Executive Committee warmly welcomed the Deputy Commissioner.

Speaking to the business community, Captain (Retd.) Nadeem Nasir said that sustainable economic growth was essential for national development and described the business community as the backbone of the economy. He emphasized that businesses should be able to operate freely in a conducive environment.

He said a representative of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office would be available at the facilitation desk to address business-related issues and complaints promptly. He assured the business community that genuine concerns would be resolved on a priority basis and that business representatives could also contact him directly by phone in urgent matters.

The Deputy Commissioner said the Punjab government was keen to promote industrial and commercial activities in Rawalpindi, adding that the establishment of an industrial zone along the Rawalpindi Ring Road was among the government’s priorities. He reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to facilitating businesses, promoting industrial development, and encouraging investment.

President RCCI Nosherwan Khalil Khan appreciated the district administration’s initiatives to facilitate the business community. He particularly welcomed the proposed resolution of NOCs-related matters within three days through the facilitation desk and the decision that no business would be sealed without proper authorization.

He also called for extending business hours under the smart lockdown policy and introducing uniform business timings across Punjab.

Patron-in-Chief RCCI Sohail Altaf said the new facilitation desk would provide greater convenience to the business community. He expressed the hope that other government departments would also establish help desks at the Chamber to ensure coordinated and efficient service delivery.

He stressed the need to rationalize DC rates and reduce them in areas where they were excessively high. He also urged the authorities to accelerate progress on economic zones along the Rawalpindi Ring Road and initiate construction of the link road to the Rawat Industrial Estate to ensure the smooth functioning and growth of industrial activities.